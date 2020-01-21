Buy a Home and Get a Five Night Trip to Fiji: Kiwibank’s New Home Loan Offer

If you are about to take out a new home loan, you may face a long time without cash to enjoy a vacation abroad – and this is where Kiwibank hopes to gain new customers.

Home buyers taking out new loans from the bank in the coming month will also benefit from a five-night vacation for two in Fiji.

Home loans must be worth more than $ 250,000 and customers must have a minimum of 20% of the value of their loan.

The flashy deal came as the Auckland housing market came to life and banks scrambled to take advantage of the windfall of clients.

Home mortgage interest repayment rates have been hovering near a record low for the past year, with most banks also offering cash backs worth several thousand dollars.

Kiwibank with his vacation gift to Fiji was the only lender to use a different approach to gaining customers than just offering cash back, said Loan Market mortgage advisor Bruce Patten.

“There is very little difference in the rate market at the moment because the rates are so low at almost 3% that there is not much room for the banks,” he said. declared.

“So Kiwibank is considering a different approach to excite customers.”

The fight for customers has taken on added importance following the significant recovery in home sales in recent months.

The number of homes sold in Auckland last month peaked in four years, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of NZ.

Patten said December was a record for the lending market, as his mortgage brokers had helped more customers take out mortgages than in any other month in the company’s history.

“The numbers were ridiculous – it just got mental,” he said.

Business recovery started in August after a calm period at the start of the year, he said.

Low interest rates on home loans played an important role in the recovery.

The banks had also been “very competitive” in offering cash back to customers who had taken out home loans for them.

However, most refused to offer other gifts to win customers.

Patten said it’s been about four or five years since he last saw banks give Samsung customers new TVs or phones.

Kiwibank, on the other hand, has used its vacation offer in Fiji a few times recently, he said.

“This is probably the third or fourth time that they have organized this promotion – it obviously works, it’s a great start to the conversation,” he said.

The trip to Fiji includes round-trip flights, airport transfers and five nights accommodation in a superior room with garden view at the 5-star Pullman Nadi Bay Resort & Spa.

However, Patten said he was not a fan of the gift.

“People have to realize, they still have to pay the costs during their trip, so he could end up going into debt a bit,” he said.

“They need to know if they can really afford it.”

He also warned customers about simply falling in love with the trip and forgetting to check that they are getting the best deal possible for their home loan.

“I would always take the cash back offer during the trip. You can buy yourself a trip – whatever you want – or pay off your mortgage,” he said.

The Kiwibank gift also follows a series of gifts on the real estate market last year.

Auckland houses and Waiheke tarps went on sale last year with McLaren and Maserati supercars and even tickets and flights to watch the Rugby World Cup final in Japan last year.

