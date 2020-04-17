Buy the best iPhone SE pre-order options from T-Mobile, Walmart and more

Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button and up to 256GB of storage. This new device accepts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internal features.

Pre-order for smartphones has grown through a number of online retailers this morning. In terms of pricing, the 64GB iPhone SE comes at a cost $ 399, the cost of the 128 GB model $ 449, and the cost of the 256GB model $ 549. The latest iPhone is also available in three colors: white, black and (product) red.

Now that the iPhone SE is ready to pre-order, some mobile carriers are offering deals and discounts on switching to a new iPhone, switching media, and more. In this post, we’ve gathered all the best deals available online to pre-order a new iPhone SE, including retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

AT&T

AT&T offers a 64GB iPhone SE for $ 5 a month when you sign up for a new line under a qualifying repayment plan with a 30-month agreement. You can choose the 128 GB model every 10 months and the 256 GB model every 15 months. This offer also costs an activation fee of $ 30.

Verizon

Verizon does not offer direct monthly discounts on the iPhone SE, but waives the device activation fee when you order from the My Verizon app or online.

A T-Mobile

One of the best offers from T-Mobile is: iPhone SE for free with acceptable trade and new line activation. Specifically, you need to activate a new qualified voice line, purchase a 64GB iPhone SE based on a monthly payment plan, and trade in a well-maintained, eligible device.

Supported devices include the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus; they provide enough commercial value to get the new iPhone SE at no extra cost. You can trade on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus to get $ 300 from the iPhone SE.

T-Mobile will then apply the promotion balance if you credit your account each month for 24 months. Like promotions from other vendors, this offer is available for all three colors of the iPhone SE, including White, Black, and (Product) Red.

Sprint

Sprint gives customers the opportunity to switch from another service provider and purchase an iPhone SE $ 100 prepaid Mastercard. You will need to rent an iPhone SE and transfer your number to Sprint from another vendor.

The company also offers: iPhone SE for $ 5 a month after $ 11.67 per month, it will be used as a loan for more than 18 months. The sale requires a new line of services.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile a $ 200 discount on a new and supported iPhone, including iPhone SE. To obtain this, you must report to another service provider within 30 days of purchasing the iPhone SE and sign a payment plan agreement for a 24-month Xfinity Mobile device.

Like all other mobile carrier discounts, the $ 200 offer is applied to your account each month for 24 months.

Walmart

Walmart offers customers a $ 200 discount on the iPhone SE if purchased with a installment plan.

Best shopping

At Best Buy you can get: $ 50 gift card when you purchase and activate your new iPhone SE over a qualified mobile network. While this is not a straightforward cash discount on your smartphone’s monthly costs, Best Buy shoppers need to see the benefits of gift card promotion.

Buyers should note that this promotion is only compatible with qualified mobile carrier plans and will not work on open devices. Monthly prices vary depending on storage capacity and vendor, but you can expect prices to be around $ 13.34 per month, at 64GB for 30 months, and rise from there.

In addition, Best Buy is offering a special discount if you choose to continue activating Sprint. You can get the 64GB iPhone SE for $ 299.99, From $ 399.99 when you purchase and activate on a new line, or $ 369.99 when you upgrade to an existing account. If you upgrade, you can save $ 50 a month from Sprint through Best Buy.

Of course, along with these options, you’ll also receive a $ 50 gift card from Best Buy.

