Buy Time: How Vintage Watches Find New Homes Online

Last July Ben Climber sold 100 watches in less than 10 minutes for $ 1 million embarrassment. The clock-a version of the Fifty Fathoms Divers watch in Blancpain-squeezed by collectors and a few speculators, enthusiastically updated the webpage every Wednesday at 10am and dropped $ 9,900 on a limited edition watch. . Those who know need a quick finger to capture such rarity from collaboration with climber company Hodinky and the world’s top watch brands such as TAG Heuer, Vacheron Constantin and Omega.

But Hodinky is not a jewelery store or a watch retailer you are used to. This was a flagship of the resurgence of interest in old and new mechanical watches, creating a small but vibrant ecosystem of businesses that bring vintage watches to new buyers.

The New York-based company started as a Tumblr blog in 2009 when the climber worked as a UBS consultant. “It was after the financial crisis and I was told to virtually look busy in my cubicle,” says Climber. And he began to fill those idle times by writing about watches. And we started with the Omega Speedmaster Chronograph, which was given to him by his maternal grandfather. [His blog’s name [and later company] comes from the Czech word “watch: hodinky.”] This blog quickly captivated music fans, including John Mayer. , Became an angel investor and starred in a video introducing his collection of heavy watches.

Clockwise: Omega Speedmaster Hodinky Limited Edition, $ 6,500 inspired by Climber’s grandfather’s watch. Swatch Sistem51 x Hodinkee Generation 1986, $ 170. 50 Fathoms Blancpain for Hodinkee Diving Watch, $ 9,900. TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper for Hodinky, $ 5,900 [Courtesy of Hodinky]

Eleven years later, Hodinkee is a male contemplator. The world’s largest news source, providing all the information about watches and watch culture. There are 13 editors between the North American and Japanese websites who publish all the articles, reviews, videos and podcasts about watches.

It’s a taste maker and always adds value to the vintage watches it congratulates and creates, or at least codifies, a new breed of vintage watch collectors that might lock the 1940s Longines with a pair of Nikes. The effect extends to bringing the forgotten brand back to the front. “[Ben] is a brand that has virtually disappeared as a result of one’s interest in Universal Geneva watches,” says Eric Wind, a Florida-based vintage watch dealer. “The high price of these watches really is his credit.”

Hodinkee is also a magazine publisher. The twice-yearly coffee table tome is likely to feature the story of a vintage Alfa Romeo sports car, much like the Patek Philippe perpetual calendar.

Hodinkee is a taste maker and has created, or at least codified, a new breed of vintage watch collector. Someone who could lock the 1940s Longines with a pair of Nikes.

However, it has received the most attention as a retailer, selling a variety of ornaments that could appeal to high-heeled collectors, including Leica cameras and ST’s $ 1,600 cigarette lighters. DuPont.

The retail business began with climbers and early employees packing watch straps into Climber’s West Village apartments. It is now headed by CEO Russell Kelly, who seduced Clymer away from his role as US brand manager for Rolex’s sister brand Tudor. [“You don’t just leave Rolex,” said an industry insider who told Fortune how important it was to hire.] In 2019, the company’s revenue grew 85% to over $ 20 million, The number of brands it sells has grown from 10 to 18, with huge names like Omega, Blancpain, Breitling, and soon Apple Watch being added.

Limited editions, released several times a year, set Hodinky apart from the average watch retailer. The company’s in-house design team works with brands to create unique watches and reissue beloved watches from the archive. “We have data about what our readers and customers have in our collections,” says Climber. “We know what they are doing” One example: A recreated yacht chronograph from TAG Heuer’s archive known as “Skiper” is now the original It has been resold for more than twice the retail price of $ 5,990.

Inside the Crown & Caliber watch store. Employees inspect and repair used watches. Provided by Jonathan McWhorter / Crown & Calibre

After testing the waters at several pop-up shops, the company plans to open its first physical store later this year on the premises of the Supreme Streetwear brand in Soho, New York. Don’t expect the white gloves and starch collar found in the Madison Avenue boutique. The space is partitioned by a sloppy leather sofa, a podcast studio, and a watchmaker’s bench. “We wanted to give it a clubhouse feel,” Kelly says.

One of the more innovative businesses that emerges from the wave of attention Hodinkee has brought to vintage watches is Manhattan-based Analog / Shift, founded in 2012 by longtime watch lover James Lamdin. In contrast to the pawnshop-and-diamond, buyer-focused shopping experience, Ramdis’ approach is one of transparency and education. Lamdin shoots every scar, scratch, and all of those scratches in high contrast. Also, each beautifully shot watch has a short story, in fact an essay, that explains what a watch is and why it’s cool. “Storytelling is really fun,” Lambdin says. “We want to share our knowledge with our customers and those we meet on our site and Instagram.”

Lambdin said that Instagram, launched the year after Hodinky, had a huge impact on the world of watch collection, especially on his business. “Before Instagram and Hodinky, watch collectors on the internet were geeks on the forum. Instagram made people cool to share their collections.” Analog / Shift uses Instagram as a marketing tool , And as a way to observe what the larger community of collectors are buying.

Buying watches on the Internet is part of the equation, but what about selling them? Collectors can use eBay and Watch Forum, but they are not without risk. And you’re probably not going to do the best deals at local watch dealers or pawn shops.

From a Rolex GMT-Master analog / shift inventory around 1968. Provided by: analog / shift

From Georgia, Hamilton Powell thought there was a better way. Powell leverages his experience in private equity to create Crown & Calibre, an online marketplace that uses data analysis of the watch market. Collectors can buy and sell watches at fair prices.

Those who sell abandoned watches or raise money for their next watch visit the Crown & Caliber website, enter product details, and watch based on market trends. You can receive immediate offers. The seller then puts the watch in a prepaid shipping box and sends it to the company’s Atlanta headquarters where it is reviewed by a team of experts, serviced and cleaned as needed, and sold with a one-year warranty guaranteed by the company. Is suggested. Even retailers like Neiman Marcus, and even the brand Breitling, are using Crown & Calibre to drive their trade-in programs.

“It’s estimated that there are $ 5 billion worth of watches sold in the United States each year, and $ 100 billion worth is on a person’s wrist or sitting in a drawer or closet,” Powell said. “We’ve traded over 70,000 and are growing 60%. Every year. I think there is a huge market that isn’t being addressed.”

Technology has always confused how to keep time. The sundial has replaced a standing stone. Pocket watches have replaced watches. But when there are few times when you need to wear a mechanical watch, it remains a community of lovers who love the Internet.

How to buy a watch online

Buy seller

It is common for a malicious dealer to falsely describe a watch, especially one that is sold online. Buy from someone who points out your watch’s flaws and, if you’re not satisfied, regains your purchase.

Buy the best quality

The best vintage watches come with a premium, but they’re worth it. If you try to buy a beat-up version and save thousands of dollars, you will get the wrong economy.

Buy what you like

Collecting watches is to have fun and express your taste. Do not buy anything purely as an investment. Despite recent auction price records, the watch market can be capricious. If the market plunges, we recommend having something you can enjoy on your wrist.

A version of this article appears in the May 2020 issue of Fortune under the heading “When to Buy”.

Other must-read articles provided by Fortune:

— Costco’s big March sales aren’t so good news for other big retailers

— How the on-demand liquor delivery business changed overnight

-Cannabis companies not only wake and bake set, but have a big impact on sales

— How Fortune 500 Companies Are Strengthening in a Pandemic

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

— Watch: The best modern design

Follow Fortune on Flipboard for the latest news and updates on analytics.

. [TagsToTranslate] Vintage watches for sale