Buying a home that is cheaper than renting in almost every district of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents pay less to buy a house than to rent in every district in Tampa Bay, except one. This emerges from a recently published report.

ATTOM Data Solutions has found out whether renting or buying in 855 counties across the country is more tax responsible. For this purpose, rental data for three-bedroom properties from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as average weekly wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and property price data for 2019 were compiled in 2020.

A 3 percent down payment is included in the home purchase data, which is a standard minimum down payment for a conventional loan for buyers with above-average creditworthiness.

Manatee County was the only local county where it was cheaper to rent than to buy. The average person spends 48.4 percent of their income on rentals compared to those who spend 53.9 percent of their wages on buying a home.

In Pasco County, however, buyers were able to save significantly more money in the long term. According to the report, residents who buy only spend 34.8 percent of wages on the purchase. Renting counterparts spends 49.4 percent of their wages.

Other surrounding districts saw narrower edges.

“For Sarasota County, it is cheaper to buy than to rent (hardly), as 45.5 percent of wages are used to rent, while 45 percent of wages are used to buy a home,” said ATTOM spokeswoman Jennifer von Pohlmann ,

Hillsborough County, one of the largest markets in Tampa Bay, had less than 2 percent wage differentials between buyers and renters. According to the report, more than 35 percent of income is spent on buying a home in Hillsborough County, while tenants spend almost 37 percent of wages on housing.

Together with the data presented, ATTOM recognizes that the real estate market is difficult to control today, regardless of whether the goal is to buy or rent.

“Buying or renting for individual wage earners across much of the country is certainly a financial or unattainable expense,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM Data Solutions. “When interest rates fall, owning a home can still be the cheaper option, even if prices continue to rise.”

