Buying a house is a minefield full of “I didn’t know that.” From choosing the right home to qualifying for the best mortgage, you want to minimize the things you don’t know.

So let’s lower your “didn’t know” ratio. With a changing lending landscape, unpredictable interest rates and prepayment priorities based on your local market, this is what you need to know about buying a house in 2020.

What is the first step to buying a house in 2020?

With acute shortages of homes for sale in so many markets across the country, obtaining an advance approval for a home loan is more important than ever. Cash buyers always gave sellers confidence that a deal would close soon, but now fewer buyers are buying in cash. And when houses were not so scarce, buyers were not bothered by the pressure of the intense seller markets.

With a lender set up and a letter of approval in your pocket, sellers know that you are serious.

“With prior approval, [sellers] feel at ease that” Hey, this man is a legitimate person who will buy and close “, says Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac, Michigan.

“[Potential buyers] must immediately start the lender,” agrees Patti Michels, a broker in Hinsdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. “See what you can afford and see what your obstacles will be.”

Michels says that shopping for houses before they get a loan in advance is a big mistake. “[Some buyers] do not realize how many dealbreakers there are” who can hijack a mortgage – or significantly delay it.

Those pitfalls when approving a home loan can be problems with student loans, important recent money deposits and the way in which income from self-employed persons is reported.

Which credit score is needed to buy a house in 2020?

A FICO of 620 is usually the minimum credit score required to buy a home, Ishbia says, although some lenders will fall to 580 or lower.

“What I would consider is that the average credit is 620 to 680,” says Ishbia. “Very good credit is 680 to 740, and if you are older than 740, you are spotless.”

How much house can I pay?

“How much house can I afford?” Is the first question for buyers of houses that Ishbia frequently asks. He offers a rule of thumb to help.

“Instead of telling them about debt-to-income ratios,” Ishbia says, he tells first buyers to consider their income three times as a starting point.

So if you and your spouse have a combined annual income of $ 110,000, “$ 330,000 is probably your price range, plus or minus a few percent,” he says.

But instead of guessing, you can just take the first step – talk to a lender.

“That’s why you get the mortgage first,” Ishbia adds.

Trends in mortgage rates 2020

The mortgage interest has now been around 4% for months and is expected to remain favorable this year, barring an economic surprise.

“The mortgage rate is not expected to move much in either direction in 2020. If the predictions are correct, the mortgage rate is unlikely to rise much,” said Holden Lewis, who produces the NerdWallet mortgage rate. “That is vaguely encouraging for the legions of people struggling to find affordable houses to buy. After all, if the mortgage interest rate remains stable, those home customers need not worry that rising rates will push monthly payments beyond their affordability limit. But they still have to deal with rising house prices. “

In 2019, more than a third of Americans said they were planning to buy within the next five years – and nearly a quarter of those potential buyers said they would buy in the next 12 months, according to the NerdWallet 2019 Home Buyer Report .

“Every time you can get a mortgage rate of around 4%, you’re fine,” Lewis adds.

Advance payments in 2020

“People still think they need 20% less,” says Ishbia. “Three percent lower, 5% lower are the ways people buy houses.” In fact, 6% was the average down payment for starters who financed a purchase in 2019, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. For repeat buyers, the median down payment was 16%.

“You don’t need 20% to buy a house. It’s the biggest myth there is,” he adds.

Unless you are in a competitive real estate market, Michels warns.

“I think 20% less – especially in a tight market – will play a role,” she says. “If someone else has 10% and you have 20, that’s a factor.” Michels says that stockbrokers usually advise sellers to go with the buyer who has the most cash on the table.

“When it comes to a game, when you play against someone else in a house that you really want,” she adds.

This article is written by NerdWallet. Hal M. Bundrick, CFP is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: hal@nerdwallet.com.