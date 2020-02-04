Buying your own home is digital, comes with cash back

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Place, place, place: It is the mantra of real estate.

And in the digital age, the ideal place to find the ideal place has become an online platform. Of course I also think of Zillow. The idea is that buying homes, traditionally rooted in personal interactions and footwork, while trekking through the city (and back) to see entries, can be done in an eCommerce way.

Think of it as a big ticket version of the online order – and on-site pickup (literally).

With cash back.

Traditional home shopping is a time-consuming, sensitive process that brings buyers, sellers, and agents on both sides of this equation together for months. Sometimes it feels more like an art than a science, with a little guesswork – at least for buyers who see dozens of properties before finding the right one.

And in the end it is hardly cheap – not only in terms of the purchase price, but also in terms of the commissions paid.

Sellers pay an average commission of 6 percent, which is shared between the representatives of buyers and sellers.

Prevu, an online real estate broker, tries to shift the process to the buyer and only engage the broker when it is needed – while saving money through the platform model and even helping brokers to earn a stable paycheck (together with health care and other employee benefits).

In an interview with Karen Webster, Thomas Kutzman, co-founder of Prevu, said that the introduction of the platform model helps to use market data and to change the contours of an ancient service model for the benefit of all concerned.

The guided experience

As Kutzman explained, the home buying process needs to be revised as consumer expectations change. Digitally savvy millennials are now the largest proportion of first-time buyers and the largest pool of buyers in the United States.

In the midst of this demographic change, consumers are used to having more control if the process is transparent. And it is not necessarily the case that real estate transactions in the digital age have to be a self-service process.

Imagine the best buying experience – the largest transaction that many individuals or families will ever make – as a guided experience, said Kutzman.

There is a mismatch in the way it was traditionally done. As Kutzman found, 99 percent of buyers start looking for a home online. “But the average agent in America spends about 70 to 80 percent of his time finding the customer – and only about 20 to 30 percent of his time actually providing the service,” said Webster.

“This guided experience is driven by technology,” he continued, “by getting the consumer to buy a home online. This enables better collaboration with your agent at the right time in the right place in the process.”

The agent remains a critical part of the equation, but in the later stages of the homebuying process – and the role of the agent changes.

The data-driven process behind the platform model contributes to an overall increase in efficiency. Kutzman noted that the average real estate agent does four to five deals a year, while the average Prevu broker does 36 deals a year, he said.

Kutzman added that brokers do not approach them, although buyers can choose to interact with them at any time when doing their purchases. The agent’s later launch, according to Kutzman, helps “promote the growth of the” transaction advisor “as opposed to the multi-million dollar caricatures of people you see on TV.”

The idea of ​​adding a consultant to the mix turns the traditional part of the agent process upside down.

Prevu’s agents are full-time employees of the company. Since Kutzman is related to Webster, much of the traditional real estate sector is populated with part-time agents. If agents are involved in the process as full-time employees – with more experience, deals and resources in hand – according to Kutzman, the end customer benefits from the true expertise.

The discount factor

As the buyer’s broker, Prevu collects the 3 percent commission and offers its customers a discount. Prevu customers get back up to two thirds or 2 percent of the purchase price of a home. The company estimates that buyers will save up to $ 23,000.

Of the discounts, Kutzman said: “There was this democratization of data and listings that were available online, but there was no unlocking of the savings.” There has been no compression of the commission over time. The only people who have benefited from the technology in the past decade are the agents, not the consumers. “

Because the platform itself digitally captures customers – driven by the prospect of getting 2 percent of their home price back – and brings buyers and agents together, the agent can focus on customer service.

The mechanics

In terms of mechanics, a potential buyer starts browsing properties (and can opt for real-time notifications) by doing a custom search on the Prevu website. The discounts are displayed during the search process. When choosing a property to be examined, the buyer can plan a private exhibition and contact the broker directly to ask questions about the property or even submit offers.

“Once an agent has been assigned to you for a tour or for your offer, they can be immediately involved in this chat,” said Kutzman. “We see ourselves as friends on the first few kilometers and experts on the last few kilometers.”

The agent’s guidance as an advisor comes into play as soon as it’s time to make an offer, Kutzman said. The agents prepare comparable analyzes for the customers – and, as Kutzman explained, they have geographic expertise due to their full-time employment.

The roadmap

In September, Prevu raised $ 2 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Corigin Ventures. In some cases, funds are earmarked to grow beyond the current markets in the New York and Connecticut metropolitan region, to boost marketing expenditure and to hire engineers.

As Kutzman Webster said: “We do not imagine a world in which the agents disappear. We only believe that it is possible that an agent can work more efficiently and create a better customer experience.”

———–

Featured PYMNTS report:

Individual gig employees can spend days or even weeks each year tracking down late payments for work obtained through online marketplaces. That is why providing faster payouts is not only an advantage but also a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. By doing January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, Product Manager for the Kimkim travel platform, explains to PYMNTS how the company gains the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries through faster payments.