Buyouts continue after the 2016 flood

ZACHARY – Restoration of Louisiana’s Solution 4 buyout program is nearing completion. Restore worked closely with homeowners to buy their homes and tear them down after the August 2016 flood.

Solution 4 reduces the future flood risk by creating permanent open spaces that serve as a buffer against future flood events. It eliminates repeated flood losses and manages the floodplains.

At the start of the program, Restore Louisiana said it had identified 580 homeowners in the FEMA approval flood. A flood path is the place where water flow from a river channel or other watercourse is expected. According to Restore, 368 of these 580 home owners were eligible for the program. In the course of the program, 216 homeowners withdrew for various reasons, eight had no award.

Of the 144 participating homeowners, 81 are in Pecan Acres in Pointe Coupee Parish and Silverleaf in Ascension Parish. Of 63 acquisitions, 54 buyouts were closed for a total of $ 8,665,592. Five of the remaining nine are expected to be closed by February 19.

At the time of closing, the Louisiana Land Trust takes over the property. If the structure is torn down, the land will remain as a permanent green space. So far, 18 houses have been demolished.

The 18th house was demolished on Thursday. The property in Zachary is cleared and the concrete foundation is crushed and reused.

To date, Restore Louisiana reports that the homeowner support program has provided over $ 675 million in grants to approximately 17,600 homeowners to repair their homes. A total of 11,753 construction projects were completed. About 94 percent of the repair projects under Solution 1 have been completed.

HUD has granted Restore Louisiana an April 2023 spending period.

