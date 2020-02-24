bvndit’s-jungwoo-to-sit-out-scheduled-things-to-do-because-of-to-wellness-fears

MNH Enjoyment has introduced that BVNDIT’s Jungwoo will be taking a crack from scheduled actions owing to wellness fears.

On February 24, the agency shared a observe to BVNDIT’s official lover cafe and it reads as follows:

Hi there. This is MNH Enjoyment. Final week, BVNDIT’s Jungwoo confirmed chilly indications and was taken to the clinic for a clinical evaluation, and she has been identified with Influenza A. Following tips from the medical doctor, Jungwoo has been having lots of rest and is executing considerably better, but she will not be taking part in today’s “Monday Radio” routine in purchase to make certain that she has a total restoration. We would like to apologize for creating fans issue with this unexpected information, and we will do our finest to assure the well being of our artists. Thank you.

We would like Jungwoo a fast and whole restoration!

