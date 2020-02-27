[bwf-calls-off-german-open,-polish-open-up-on-covid-19-fears]

The Badminton World Federation said that the approaching German Open up has been cancelled when the Polish Open will be postponed to a afterwards day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Two badminton tournaments have possibly been postponed or cancelled amid escalating concern of Covid-19 outbreak in the European continent.

The Badminton Globe Federation (BWF), in a statement issued these days, stated that the upcoming 2020 German Open up, slated to be held in Mulheim an der Ruhr from March 3-eight, had been cancelled.

The choice was produced by the City of Mulheim council following taking an tips from their public wellbeing office more than the Covid-19 outbreak.

BWF said that the German Badminton Association (GBA) confirmed the decision by the City of Mulheim soon just after.

“No concrete strategies or choices have been produced in regards to the fast future of the match other than that it will not manifest future week.

The statement said BWF and GBA acknowledged the conclusion, citing the welfare of gamers, their entourage, enthusiasts and officials at the event as their principal priority.

It also mentioned the Polish Open up, slated to be held in Krakow from March 26-29, would be postponed to a later on day.

“Due to the increasing sanitary and epidemiological menace posed by Covid-19 (Coronavirus), the Board of the Polish Badminton Affiliation, immediately after consultation with the District Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Krakow, the Crisis Management Department in Krakow, the Section of Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Activity and Wellness, have made a decision to postpone the Polish Open up 2020,” it reported.

The tournament is a qualifying occasion for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games, to be held from July 24 until eventually Aug nine.

In accordance to the European Union (EU), by using their websitehttps://www.ecdc.europa.eu, a whole of 381 scenarios and 12 deaths have been claimed in the EU/ European Financial Location (EEA), the United Kingdom and Switzerland. — Reuters