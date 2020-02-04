By the end of March, at least 400,000 Chinese travelers should cancel their trip to Japan

The number of Chinese visitors who cancel trips to Japan is expected to be 400,000 at the end of March due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

The forecast made by the Japanese Association of Travel Agencies on Monday was based on the number of “guarantee statements” required to issue tourist visas to Japan.

The actual number of cancellations is likely to increase further as the estimate does not include business travelers.

When Chinese group tour participants visit Japan, Japanese travel agents become their guarantors and issue guarantee statements.

Around 400,000 Chinese who wanted to travel to Japan between January 27, when the Chinese government began banning overseas travel, and late March received a guarantee statement.

If the ban lasts until the end of next month, almost all travel reservations will be canceled during the period.

The number does not include business travelers or people who have not applied for guarantees despite scheduled visits to Japan.

From February to March last year, 1.4 million Chinese visited Japan. Given that, the estimated number of 400,000 can only be a fraction of the upcoming cancellations.

