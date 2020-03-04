by-the-figures:-tennessee-strike-by-fatal-twister-just-before-dawn-tuesday

Mariah Timms, Nashville Tennessean Published five: 00 a.m. CT March four, 2020 | Updated 7: 37 a.m. CT March 4, 2020

Rescue and recovery functions go on Wednesday early morning right after reviews of at least two dozen fatalities and miles of rubble across Center Tennessee in the wake of intense storms early Tuesday early morning.

Right here are the critical figures:

How several tornadoes?

The National Temperature Service in Nashville has identified at minimum just one twister touched down in Center Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Even further surveying was required late Tuesday in advance of the company would be equipped to establish whether the tear across the location was the result in of a person additional spin-ups.

How rapid was the tornado?

Damage described throughout the area gave some indication of the toughness of the storm, which varied from EF-one to EF-three in toughness. The EF scale is the assortment by which the Countrywide Weather conditions Provider measures wind speeds based on the destruction left at the rear of and ranges from -5, with 5 the strongest.

Here is how quick the winds were being heading in Center Tennessee at their heights:

John C Tune place: EF-two (130 mph)

Germantown/North Nashville: EF-2 (125 mph)

East Nashville/5 Factors: EF-three (136-140 mph)

Donelson: EF-three (160-165 mph)

Mt. Juliet: EF-three (155-160 mph)

Lebanon in Smith County: EF-one

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Previous SlideUpcoming Slide

How broad was this storm?

The route of destruction stretched from west of downtown Nashville to deep into Putnam County, a length of far more than 80 miles. It is really possible, according to United states Nowadays reporting, the storm may perhaps have commenced even further west, around Poplar Bluff, Missouri — an added 250 miles.

How quite a few lifeless?

At minimum 24 individuals died in relationship to Tuesday’s tornado. As of 10 p.m. CT Tuesday, Tennessee authorities reported the subsequent fatalities by county:

Davidson: 2

Wilson: 3

Putnam: 18

Benton: one

In Putnam County, officials described on Tuesday afternoon that at the very least 77 persons remained missing. That amount has diminished to all around 38 Wednesday morning.

Do you know them? Rescue officers release record of 77 missing in Putnam County twister lookup

How numerous accidents?

Nashville Fireplace Section documented no accidents to initially responder personnel in the town.

Nonetheless, additional than 150 individuals ended up transported to place hospitals for related treatment method by Tuesday evening, according to the Office environment of Crisis Administration,

Putnam County described 88 hurt people had been transported for treatment method from the destruction in that location.

How lots of buildings down?

Nashville Hearth Office described around 48 structures collapsed or had been ruined in the wake of the twister.

How several roads closed?

OEM claimed 38 street closures throughout Davidson County on Tuesday night.

How lots of devoid of electric power?

By Tuesday afternoon a lot more than 42,000 Nashville Electric Companies prospects remained without having power. As of Wednesday early morning, 35,000 continue being without having electric power.

NES sent many hundred contract crews touring to Davidson County to aid to continue to restore power to impacted customers.

Attain reporter Mariah Timms at [email protected] or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/information/area/2020/03/04/nashville-tornado-quantities-what-to-know/4945987002/