Byron Bay is under water after being hit by its heaviest rain in 46 years

A lot of rain has fallen on parts of New South Wales and Queensland, which has resulted in flooding and numerous road closures.

The Bureau of Meteorology, NSW (BoM), issued a storm warning on Friday for heavy rain, harmful winds and possible flash floods on the central north coast and in the metropolitan areas of the State of Illawarra and in parts of the northern rivers. Middle plateaus and northern plateaus.

BoM warned over the weekend of “potentially heavy rainfall along parts of the south coast and adjacent areas”.

“This situation is closely monitored and all warnings are updated when heavy rainfall in these areas is likely.”

As you can imagine, the floods have resulted in a number of road closures across the state. Live Traffic NSW reported all morning on what you can follow here.

BoM Queensland issued similar flood warnings for the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, and reported that 93 millimeters of rain fell near the city of Yandina in just one hour overnight.

In the meantime, the Byron Bay locals have woken up to absolute scenes this morning, and many go on Twitter to share pictures and videos of the floods. BoM reports that from 8:00 am this morning, 281 millimeters of rain hit the coastal city.

Sky News chief meteorologist Thomas Saunders says this is the heaviest rainfall in Byron Bay in 46 years.

The street now looks like a river.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said it had received nearly 340 public calls across the state since the start of the rain.

According to ABC, most of the calls were water over roads, roof damage, and fallen trees.

“We have our rescue teams up and down the coast knowing that this event will really go to the limit,” said SES Deputy Commissioner Paul Bailey told the ABC.

“We deploy teams in areas where we traditionally have problems with people who are flooded.”

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin asked people not to drive in floods, please.

“Flash floods are incredibly dangerous,” he said in a statement before the rain. “I urge drivers to stay safe on the streets. Pass by when the rain gets too heavy or you can’t see where you’re going. Make safe decisions and never enter floods.”

