Byron defeats virtual Bristol. Baba says “Rage ends” early in the race

Charlotte, North Carolina—William Byron led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races, with nothing displayed in his gaming skills. On the third time-out he won.

Byron easily won the iRacing event on a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. NASCAR was really racing before the sport shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some are different, but similar in many ways. This is a racetrack I’ve always enjoyed,” Byron said. “It’s fun to put pressure on iRacing. I usually have some fun and do it to get better.”

NASCAR has changed the format this week and started with a single car qualifier to set the field for a 50 lap heat race pair. These heat races decided the starting order. Byron started with Paul and was not challenged.

Entertainment was once again brought from the driver. For the most part, drivers streamed gaming experiences and eavesdropped on behavior and discussions to fans. Clint Boyer was a reporter during the race and again showed a hilarious performance.

“Babado!” Cried Bowyer after being out of line by Bubba Wallace. “I really need beer badly.”

Wallace appeared to have “furious” the race after the incident. “So I don’t take this seriously, Wallace said in his game stream.

After the fans tore him on Twitter, he laughed at how seriously some people were taking iRacing in his reaction.

“I quit many people’s days and stopped playing video games,” he wrote. “Bahah. Video games. Damn quarantine life is wild.” He also acknowledged that he had stopped angering in his second post.

Blue-Emu, one of Wallace’s sponsors, was obviously not happy. “Bye bye Baba. We’re interested in drivers, not smokers,” tweeted thanks to the topical cream in painkillers. The company added a second tweet using an image of Donald Trump, where Donald Trump uttered the “apprentice” tagline.

NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, seven times, shot the spotter less than 20 laps before a collision, just being falsely notified that he was away from another car. Eric Jones had an internet problem and missed the qualifying. Daniel Suarez parked for two weeks in a row and Kyle Larson joined after the two were entangled in a truck.

Suarez was dissatisfied and complained that Larson should have been disqualified last week. “By the way, our” race incident “was pushing him on the apron … if this was real, my Amigo kicked him,” he muttered.

Hendrick Motorsports was the first team to actively engage sponsors in a virtual race with Elliott and Alex Bowman live conferences, usually with drivers in the on-course hospitality suite and guests visiting before the race .

Teams and drivers are doing everything they can to keep the sport running, with all incoming revenue frozen. Landon Cassill signed the iRacing sponsor and the Blue-Emu logo was prominently displayed behind him during the race. He also provided fans with rigged rig tours to help the simulator company sell the setup.

iRacing was the savior of the motorsports industry—IndyCar launched the series a week after NASCAR, and the second race on Saturday aired at NBC Sports. NASCAR’s first two television events have both set records for eSports. Fox made the race available to affiliates last week, with more than 1 million people nationwide airing on cable channels.

For Timmy Hill, the winner of last week’s virtual race, the series gave him a sudden exposure. Joyce Julius & Associates, which measures and analyzes all forms of media, said Hill had only been mentioned on television when four races were interrupted during the season. The company found 46 mentions during the winning race, stating that “normally, the Pro Invitational Series spotlights drivers who do not win it.”

The airing NASCAR broadcast a public service announcement featuring several top drivers who thank frontline healthcare professionals. The accreditation body donates face shields made of five 3D printers at the research center, and several other industry stakeholders make personal protective equipment or make a donation.

Rita Wilson, who recovered from the new coronavirus with her husband Tom Hanks, sang the national anthem from his California home. The call was made by 12 Bristol winners, Darrell Waltrip, and Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley ordered the driver to start the [virtual] engine from WrestleMania.

The race suffers from early attention and the driver is reset twice to repair the broken car. With everything crashing, mid-race iRacing officials put all restarts in a single file to clean up the action. It was filled with mixed reviews, as Parker Kligerman stated in his stream. The 2007 NASCAR is back, “Hill said. He got caught up in traffic and said, “It’s ruining everything. There’s a lot to do.”

