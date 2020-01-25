Byron Jones should be a free agent target

he Texans in Houston need to upgrade to secondary school, and one way to do that is to sign Byron Jones as a freelance agency.

There is no doubt that Byron Jones is the best available cornerback in the free agency, and there is no doubt that the Houston Texans could really put him on their squad in 2020.

In 19, the Texans had graded the following Pro Football Focus players:

• Gareon Conley – 63.2

• Vernon Hargreaves III – 47.4

• Bradley Roby – 66.8

• Johnathan Joseph – 64.0

• Phillip Gaines – 31.4

Cornerbacks who are free agents in the Texan roster in this offseason are Ruby, Joseph and Gaines, while Hargreaves and Conley each have a contract of at least one year for 2020.

Let’s say the Texans are not bringing back any of the three main free agent cornerbacks (Ruby, Joseph, and Gaines) for this discussion. This leaves the Texans some room for improvement at the secondary level.

As Pro Football Focus Jones ranked, he finished last season with the Cowboys at 76.1, which corresponded to 41 duels, a forced fumble and 53 goals from the opposing quarterback. It allowed 30 receptions and had no interruptions.

Compared to players on the Texans, they had 19 numbers:

• Gareon Conley – 10 games, 38 combined duels (35 solo games), one sack, eight defended passes, two interceptions, one touchdown, one forced fumble, 68 goals (38 receptions allowed).

• Vernon Hargreaves III – 15 games (Texans, privateers), 61 combined duels (52 single games), no sacks, six passes defended, one interception, one touchdown, no forced fiddling, 88 goals (65 receptions allowed).

• Bradley Roby – 10 games, 38 combined duels (35 solo games), one sack, eight passes defended, two interceptions, one touchdown, one forced fumble, 60 goals (37 receptions allowed).

• Johnathan Joseph – 14 games, 51 combined duels (43 solo games), no sacks, 13 passes defended, one interception, no forced fumbling, 78 goals (48 receptions allowed).

• Phillip Gaines – Six games, 13 combined duels (12 solo games), no sacks, two passes defended, no interception, no forced fumbling, 20 goals (12 receptions allowed).

If the Texans signed on Jones, Jones would be a young NFL veteran who has played at a high level and in a team that exerts high pressure at the national level, as a member of the Cowboys for the past five seasons after making a first in 2015 Choice of UConn goods.

In his five seasons, Jones played 79 games in the regular season and 349 duels (270 solo games), defending 44 passes and performing two interceptions.

By adding Jones, the Texans would win a 27-year-old player and a player who missed only one game in the regular season (’19 -later). A player with longevity would be a plus for a Texan as a secondary player who saw their share of injuries in 19.

At Jones, too, he has the size and ability to play it safe when needed, and the Texans have the capital to pay for his new contract. In 19 Jones made a little over $ 6 million for the season, but even more, the Texan’s defense would win an experienced player who could help be a leader of the unit.

The Texans have some important decisions to make this off-season, and for the upcoming Free Agent Jones, the Texans must be interested in adding high-profile players, not only for the success of the regular season, but also for the success of the extended playoffs.