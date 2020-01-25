Byte (AKA Vine 2.0) is there, so BRB will be the next David Dobrik

Get ready to throw your productivity out the window as Vine 2 is officially here.

Vine co-creator Dom Hofmann The second short video platform called Byte started on Saturday morning and surprised the whole world.

The app is available for both iOS and Android. So you have about 25 seconds to come up with a good username before everyone is taken.

Byte has been in the works for years, and Hofmann started the development process shortly after Vine ended when it was taken over by Twitter. But the long wait is over and we finally have another popular short-form video platform that we can spend far too much time on.

It was a long way, the platform was originally called V2 (Vine 2) before it was renamed Byte in May 2018.

Since Vine announced that it will close its virtual doors in October 2016, TikTok has filled the void in our hearts. But now that Byte is here, can it recapture the throne that was once held by its predecessor?

Who knows.

After the roaring success of former Vine makers David Dobrik and Jessi smilesThis could be your chance to achieve the internet fame you’ve always wanted.

Personally, 6 seconds is the absolute maximum that I can entertain. So I’m pretty sure this is my time to shine.

Or it could end up like the random social networking app that we all downloaded a few years ago and that never started. But for the sweet, sweet price of $ 0, you really have nothing to lose.

I didn’t seem to be able to find the app on the App Store, but it is indeed available through byte Website.

If you want to use the platform at any time in your life, you should secure your username now. My first choice has already been made. So if your name is John, you should get used to entering a username like john1234_2020_abcdefg___.

Live your dreams of social media celebrities. The only thing stopping you from becoming the next David Dobrik is years of fun content and a Tesla.

