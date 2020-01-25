Byte, the sequel to Vine and potential competitor to TikTok, starts on the phone

TikTok teenagers have a shiny new toy to try: Byte, a social media platform, has launched on the phone. It is a direct successor to the Vine app, which was discontinued in early 2017, although videos released on the platform are still preserved today.

Users can post 6-second videos on bytes by either spontaneously turning on the camera and filming anything they like, or uploading existing videos.

“It is both well known and new. We hope it will appeal to people who feel that something is missing,” tweeted Byte on Friday evening.

As with other social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, Byte’s primary concern is to publish content that may go viral and connect with others. So far, the follower counts are hidden and user profiles cannot be shared. This makes it difficult to see who the best creators are. Byte plans a creator program that influencers can use to make money.

Vine’s co-founder, Dom Hofmann, initially teased that he was working on a sequel to the popular Vine app in 2017. Vine was owned by Twitter and was closed shortly after Twitter confirmed significant job cuts in a desperate attempt to be profitable.

Byte is owned by Byte Inc. as described in the App Store. As of Friday evening, the app was available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

As an emerging social media platform, Byte has a limited amount of content and a few minor flaws that need to be fixed, such as an app crash when editing longer videos. Features like blocking unwanted accounts or hashtags that organize content are still under development.

Spambots that automatically request follow backs and likes also seem to be plaguing the platform. Hofmann tweeted on Saturday: “Good morning, let’s crush a few spambots.” Byte and Hofmann did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The app is currently available in over 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, parts of Europe, Russia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan. Byte stated in its forums that it would expand the list of countries over time and would initially limit itself to a smaller list of countries because it had a small team.

Byte is not currently present in mainland China. There is the competing short video platform ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. China has stricter social media guidelines that can make it difficult for western companies to establish themselves in the market.

Some who yearn for Vine’s days seem open to trying Byte. “Nostalgia is our starting point, but where we go next is up to you,” says the description in the App Store.

“When Vine came out, I was immediately impressed. The simplicity and simplicity of creating fun content on your phone with just a few taps was a big deal, ”said Chris Bryant, 35, of New Milford, Connecticut, creative director at Empire Studios, a video production company. “I know it’s hard to live up to the original, but my expectations are high.”

Bryant noted that the Find byte tab is the most noticeable. It has eye-catching graphics for categories like Wierd (which is intentionally misspelled), gaming, chill, pets, experimental, and more.

