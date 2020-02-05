Byun Yo Han talks about getting to know love and joy while raising a dog + wanting to become a healthy actor

Byun Yo Han showed his different charms in a funny image for Marie Claire!

On February 4, the fashion magazine posted photos of the actor’s image, which was taken at the Furama Resort in Da Nang, Vietnam. In the photos, the actor presented his dandy and playful charms as well as his macho charisma.

Throughout the filming, Byun Yo Han expressed his love for his dog Bok Ja. In an accompanying interview, he said, “By raising a dog, I learn once again how joyful it is to give love and to receive love. Since I get a lot of love as an actor, there are times when I sometimes forget that gratitude. Through various promotions, I want to become a healthy actor who can give back the love I have received to many people. “

Byun Yo Han is currently waiting for the premiere of “A Fish Map” (literal title) during the shooting of the next film “Voice” (literal title). The actor’s image and interview can be found in the February issue of Marie Claire.

Check out more photos below!

Watch Byun Yo Han in “Will you be there?” Below:

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?