C2C lays Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin due karanavirusa

C2C festival postponed their dates in London, Glasgow and Dublin due to increasing concerns about karanavirusnaga crisis.

In a statement sent to the NME, the music festival country noted that “due to the global pandemic COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies in other countries, along with the possibility of expanding future restrictions, with regret, that the Country to Country Festival 2020 – London, Dublin and Glasgow – is delayed. “

C2C was to be held on 13-15 March with headliners gifts Rucker, Luke combos and Eric Church. The additional bill of performers includes Cadillac Three, Shires, Brett Young and Tanya Tucker.

Owners of tickets is recommended to keep the tickets, because in the coming days will provide information about past events.

The statement concluded: “. Thank you all for your understanding and patience during this very difficult time C2C Company and its organizers sincerely apologize for the time to develop questions to clarify this statement.”

Show series CMA song writers, to be held today (March 12) at London’s Indigo at The O2, also was canceled.

“Because of travel restrictions announced on the night, we regret to announce that today’s exhibition composers of songs CMA today at Indigo at The O2 was canceled”, – said in a statement. “Refunds will be automatically processed on the card, which is used to purchase the tickets.”

C2C – last festival, which is exposed to the coronavirus pandemic. Koachela announced earlier this week that it will be postponed to October. This occurs after SXSW was officially canceled last week.

Elsewhere, artists such as “Who”, “Green Day”, “Pearl Jam”, “Chemical Romance”, “Madonna and foal”, were forced to either cancel or postpone the planned shows on the world areas in recent weeks.