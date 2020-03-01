c2e2-conference-delivers-beloved-comedian,-film-characters-to-life-at-mccormick-area

Thousands of men and women on Saturday — quite a few dressed as their beloved characters from comedian publications, video video games and movie — attended the annual Chicago Comedian and Enjoyment Expo at McCormick Area.

At the occasion, which celebrates all factors preferred lifestyle, attendees obtained an prospect take a look at exhibition booths and fulfill their beloved comic artists and guide authors, as nicely as attend screenings, a cosplay competitiveness and panel discussions.

C2E2, billed as “the largest geek social gathering in the Midwest” on the convention’s web-site, runs through Sunday.