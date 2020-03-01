c2e2-conference-delivers-beloved-comedian,-film-characters-to-life-at-mccormick-area

Thousands of men and women on Saturday — quite a few dressed as their beloved characters from comedian publications, video video games and movie — attended the annual Chicago Comedian and Enjoyment Expo at McCormick Area.
At the occasion, which celebrates all factors preferred lifestyle, attendees obtained an prospect take a look at exhibition booths and fulfill their beloved comic artists and guide authors, as nicely as attend screenings, a cosplay competitiveness and panel discussions.
C2E2, billed as “the largest geek social gathering in the Midwest” on the convention’s web-site, runs through Sunday.
-
Attendees of C2E2, a Chicago supporter conference committed to comics, movie video games and pop tradition, play Road Fighter V Saturday at McCormick Location.
Tyler LaRiviere/Solar-Instances
-
A team with Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based cosplay artist Nerdwood By Aaron attend C2E2 Saturday dressed as people from the X-Adult men universe.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sunlight-Instances
-
Hekiun Oda of the Japanese Lifestyle Centre demonstrates conventional Japanese Calligraphy at C2E2 held Saturday at McCormick Location.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sunshine-Periods
-
A couple plays the dance video match DANCERUSH STARDOM at C2E2 Saturday at McCormick Spot.
Tyler LaRiviere/Solar-Moments
-
A girl who goes by the name Floral Galaxy Cosplay on Instagram attends C2E2 Saturday dressed as the titular character from the 1990 cult motion picture “Edward Scissorhands” at McCormick Location.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sunlight-Situations
-
1000’s of men and women on Saturday attend C2E2 at McCormick Place.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sunshine-Moments
-
Brooke Stenz, dressed as Ultimecia from the movie activity “Final Fantasy VIII,” at C2E2 Saturday at McCormick Area.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sunshine-Instances
-
Taylor Smith, dressed as Princess Anastasia from Disney’s animated film “Anastasia” at C2E2, Saturday at McCormick Area.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Instances