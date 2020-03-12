CA Gun sales are on the rise as Asian Americans fear the Crown virus attacks

Gun sales in California are growing as Asian Americans prepare to defend themselves, should they become targets of people angry over the Corona virus.

CBS LA reports that gun shops in the San Gabriel Valley are firing gun sales. Stores like Arcadia Firearm & Safety see “ten times” as many customers as ever, and store owner David Liu says it is due to the fears caused by the Corona virus.

He said, “Due to the Corona virus, many people are beginning to worry.” But he added, “If you are prepared, you will not be afraid.”

The area is home to a large population of Asian Americans, many of whom are now looking for a firearm to defend themselves in the event of an attack.

Resident David Lim said he had just bought a gun for his wife and fears the virus could cause social upset.

On March 6, 2020, Breitbart News reported that ammunition sales nationwide were on the rise as people sought to prepare for a social collapse. PR Newswire then reported that online ammunition retailer Ammo.com had seen 410 percent in sales of .40-caliber handgun ammunition since February 23, 2020. An increase of 194 percent was seen. in sales of .223 (AR-15 ammunition), 101 percent. increased 9mm ammunition sales and a 95 percent increase in 12-gauge shells.

