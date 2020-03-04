ca-primary-2020:-here-is-a-dwell-county-by-county-appear-at-how-californians-are-voting

SAN FRANCISCO — As success from Tuesday’s key election in California commence to pour in, here’s a glance at how Californians are voting county by county.

Prior to the polls closed in California, Joe Biden was projected to acquire Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic primaries centered on assessment of the exit poll. As for Senator Bernie Sanders, ABC Information introduced him as the projected winner in his residence condition of Vermont.

With 100 p.c of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has received the American Samoan caucus.

Moreover, Maine appears to be a two-particular person race among Biden and Bernie Sanders though Massachusetts is wanting like a 3-individual race among Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

This tale is producing and will be current as extra benefits occur in.