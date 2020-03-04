ca-principal-success:-here-is-a-dwell-county-by-county-glance-at-how-californians-are-voting

SAN FRANCISCO — As final results from Tuesday’s most important election in California begin to pour in, here is a search at how Californians are voting county by county.

Just before the polls closed in California, Joe Biden was projected to gain Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic primaries centered on analysis of the exit poll. As for Senator Bernie Sanders, ABC Information announced him as the projected winner in his household state of Vermont.

With 100 % of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has gained the American Samoan caucus.

Furthermore, Maine seems to be a two-person race amongst Biden and Bernie Sanders whilst Massachusetts is looking like a three-particular person race amongst Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, North Carolina and Maine Republican primaries. He is also projected to gain the Republican principal in Minnesota, where by he ran unopposed.

This story is producing and will be up to date as a lot more benefits occur in.