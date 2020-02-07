Cabinet and farmers’ groups meet again to discuss buy-out proposals

Ministers and agricultural organizations will meet again on Friday to discuss measures to combat nitrogen-related pollution after talks ended on Wednesday following a drone notice from the Farmers Defense Force militant group.

The EVS has apologized for the Facebook message, in which the cabinet was accused of negotiating behind the farmers’ backs with organizations that “wanted to betray farmers like Judas”.

But Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten has also reportedly requested a personal apology, making it the first item on Friday’s agenda.

The talks will focus on the Cabinet’s plans to buy up livestock farmers in environmentally sensitive areas and other issues to reduce pollution, particularly from livestock farming.

The DFD is part of an alliance of farmers’ organizations that take part in the talks.

According to AD, the more traditional agricultural organizations are fed up with the DFD’s militant tactic, which is behind last year’s controversial tractor protests that have caused chaos on the streets.

The organization has no formal structure and, according to Volkskrant, is basically a Facebook group with 53,000 supporters – far more than the number of farmers in the Netherlands.

A farmer informed the newspaper that the DFD “has passed its expiration date” and has an “idiot” as the leader.

The chairman Mark van den Oever, who published the Judas message, used to compare the position of farmers in the Netherlands with the victims of the Holocaust.

