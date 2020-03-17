Cabinet due to existing assist package deal for market, freelancers afterwards currently

Afterwards today the governing administration is expected to existing a string of measures to shore up the financial system and to assist hundreds of hundreds of freelancers who have dropped get the job done due to the fact of coronavirus.

The aviation sector, slash flower business, hospitality and the cultural sector are among the those which have been so considerably severely affected by the creating crisis.

Resources in The Hague advised broadcaster NOS that freelancers may possibly be supplied less difficult entry to welfare benefits if they obtain by themselves devoid of an cash flow simply because of the closure of theatres, cinemas, cafes and bars.

The latest drop-back again for freelancers excludes folks on zero hour contracts.

Businesses organisations have been concerned in the talks with ministers and Hans de Boer, chairman of the VNO-NCW, stated there is a lot more funds accessible than the €90bn already outlined by the federal government.

‘No region in Europe is a solvent as the Netherlands, nor has such deep pockets,’ he instructed NOS.

The governing administration is also expected to say extra about the outcomes of the coronavirus outbreak on college leaving examinations, which just take spot in the spring.

