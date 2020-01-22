Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Sticks are now on the shelves

If you are looking for something to fill the void left by your old caramilk (I check the shelves every time I am in the supermarket and it is literally always sold out) then I have the snack for you : Cadbury has just launched the legendary cream egg stick-shaped. I look forward to sharing this with you. What a time to be alive.

The Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream bar is now on the shelves. So if you plan to pull a nurse and get the job done, this is probably the best time.

You can buy a Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream pack of 4 from Woolies for $ 8.50. They only adorn us with their presence for a limited time. So go, my friend! Run wild! Be free!

Here are a few more product details if you’re a connoisseur of detail, but I mean there’s not much else to say – they’ll taste damn good and we deserve to eat them all right away. Each one.

Bon appetit, sister.