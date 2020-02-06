Cadbury now has her own wives’ weekly birthday cake book

If there is one element in adulthood that really disappoints me, it is the painful lack of the “Womens Weekly Birthday Cake Book” campaign on my birthday every year.

The cake book was studied, revised, and drooled months before my special day, from 2 to 14 years old (to be honest … 18) when I decided to make a new decision and then decide again which birthday cake my mother would make me should she was not a professional cake maker and these things were damn intensive to create.

The news that Cadbury has partnered with the Australian Womens Weekly to publish YOUR OWN VERSION of the birthday cake book put me in a good mood tonight.

Yes, there is a brand new version of your favorite cookbook and you can get a FREE copy. KIND OF.

Basically it is offered as a special offer by Cadbury. You now have baked goods (who knows!) And if you buy three or more of them in one store in selected Coles stores, you can buy the Cadbury Womens Weekly Birthday Cake Book for free.

VIEW OF THE PURPLE CHOO CHOO TRAIN. MOM NEVER LET ME HAVE THE CHOO CHOO TRAIN.

They have released a little foretaste of the cake recipes it contains and they look … well, not as iconic as the OGs, but damn good.

Unicorn cupcakes are a bit inappropriate, but hey – unicorns are a hot shit right now with the set for kids under 5, you can’t blame them.

What I need to know is that they still have the pool cake and what they replaced the jelly with. My suggestion – crushed crunchie bars.

You can edit the new Cadbury book between February 12th and March 10th of this year so you have some time to fumble around, but NOT A LOT, GUYS. DON’T SLEEP ON THIS.

