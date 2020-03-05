[cadillac-publishes-teaser-of-their-first-official-ev:-the-lyriq-suv]

Cadillac’s Lyriq SUV is anticipated to intently resemble the unnamed model teased earlier this year. — Image courtesy of Cadillac by way of AFP-Relaxnews

DETROIT, March 5 — Accompanying an announcement just lately created by GM outlining the course of the group’s global electrification technique and that of their models, Cadillac has teased the future expose of its 1st EV: the Lyriq SUV.

As section of GM’s force in the direction of electrification, Cadillac will finally be offering an EV in the close to foreseeable future: the Lyriq luxury SUV.

This information comes a few months following the product was initially formally launched in January with a series of style and design sketches. Yesterday, even so, the organization published a teaser clip of the actual offer which is slated to make its debut upcoming month.

Making on much more than a century of innovation, the journey starts April 2nd and it is electrifying – introducing the initially-at any time Cadillac Lyriq pic.twitter.com/v0YcfPKCoI — Cadillac (@Cadillac) March 4, 2020

At a personal occasion just lately held by the business, a handful of folks had been ready to see a precursor of the manufacturing product which, in accordance to individuals who observed the vehicle, seemed equivalent to the unnamed Cadillac crossover teased in January.

While aspects about the product are slender at this stage, GM discovered in a publication outlining its electrification strategy that the Lyriq will be created on the 3rd generation of its EV platform and use its Ultium batteries — the identical kinds which will give energy to the resurrected and electrified Hummer that will debut in May perhaps.

The reveal of the Cadillac Lyriq EV is scheduled for April two. — AFP-Relaxnews