Cadilla’s stock rises 35 percent in three days as USFDA confirms new drug approval

Shares of Cadilla Health rose 15% in the first session on Wednesday, gaining 15% and 5% in the previous two sessions.

Office desk

latest update: April 8, 2020, 10:48 AM IST

Cadila Healthcare Ltd has risen nearly 35% in the last three trading sessions as the pharmaceutical company has received final approval from a US health regulator to provide a new schizophrenia drug.

Shares of Cadilla Health rose 15% in the first session on Wednesday, gaining 15% and 5% in the previous two sessions. At 9:33 a.m., stocks traded at 351.45 rupees, up 12.5 percent.

On Tuesday, Zidus Cadilla announced that it had received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Perphenazine USP tablets with a strength of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg. Offer.

The drug is prescribed to treat schizophrenia and to control nausea and severe vomiting in adults, the company said. The new drug is produced at the group’s production center in Baddi.

Approved right after receiving Zydus Cadila Health from USFDA last week, it released Lamotrigine USP pills with a multiplier of 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg and 300 mg. Warm received. This drug has been identified for the treatment of certain types of seizures and is produced in a production group in Ahmadabad.

The group said on Tuesday that the group currently has 284 ratings and has so far submitted more than 386 new uses of new acupuncture drugs (ANDAs) since its inception.

Cadilla’s healthcare stock also issued a hydrochloric hydroxide export license on Tuesday after pressure from President Donald Trump. Cadillac is one of the largest drug manufacturers in the country.

(Tags ToTranslate) Cadila Health