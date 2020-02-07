Cadott farmer visits state

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 11:04 AM CST / Updated: February 7, 2020 / 11:04 AM CST

Les Danielson is back on his Cadott farm after a few days of hurricane in the US capital.

“The state of the Union was a wonderful experience. Everything from the speech by the President to the reception and how he was received. A very unique opportunity, very unique, ”said Danielson.

He was invited to the State of the Union by Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Danielson says the first time he met the Senator was in 2018 after the Farm Bill was passed.

“It was a great honor for me that she saw farmers as a concern that should be highlighted in the state this year. What farmers have been through in the past two years with the trade problems we have faced, ”said Danielson.

During his time in DC, Danielson met with lawmakers and agricultural workers to explain the state of the industry, attended a reception with all 100 senators, and saw the state of the Union from the capital.

During the speech, President Trump praised the newly signed agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada that replaced NAFTA.

“As a farmer, we really appreciate that the president recognizes farmers and talks a lot about farmers. However, the president appears to have a different view of what we are going through than what we are actually going through, “Danielson said.

Danielson has been a grain and dairy farmer for almost 30 years.

The most pressing problem farmers face today is the shrinking retail market.

“The longer we are not on the export market, the longer the Chinese in particular can buy their products from another supplier where we have the risk of being replaced. It’s been two production seasons now and we’re going into a third production season, ”said Danielson.

Wisconsin is home to more than 7,000 dairy farms and exported $ 3.5 billion of agricultural products in 2018, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin.

Danielson wants to see the industry he loves so much and to blossom again.

Danielson says it was one of the most exhilarating times he has ever experienced.

Partly due to the positive attitudes of senators and others he held during his time as D.C.