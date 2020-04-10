Cafe Kubal 1 of 29 Syracuse businesses have secured funding and funding through emergency lending programs

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 / 02:56 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2020 / 02:56 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cake Kubal’s owner, Matt Godard, tells NewsChannel 9 that he has received a $ 10,000 check that was offered as part of the Syracuse emergency loan program.

Cafe Kubal is one of 29 businesses that have been offered some undisclosed money at the Mint Ben Walsh program announced three weeks ago.

City officials are celebrating their ability to distribute the money, because the longer a business is waiting, the worse it will be for them to leave.

Cafe Kubal’s six locations are closed. Eastwood Cafe on James Street is the only operator, but the owner has changed its structure.

Customers place their orders through their cars, by calling or using the web mobile. A winemaker then places his menu on a table near the door that the customer has caught.

Godard said he would use state loans to convert a car to a café for coffee, to set up a coffee shop in Syracuse. He suspects that as something that can return to normal, some consumer illnesses will be permanently changed by disease.

For any business that buys money, something else is needed to write it down. Mayor Walsh said the conversion depends on a number of factors including the price-based budget, how much is needed based on the C-related changes to COVID-19 and the budget for the fund.

Mayor Walsh tells NewsChannel 9 that because this program has not helped anyone, it is ready to conduct any business and other options for infrastructure.

Walsh also spoke with Congressman John Johnko on the board of governors that could provide Syracuse City Hall with financial support, so city officials could distribute it to businesses in other forms of funding.

Walsh says state funds managed, such as this emergency loan program, are reaching out to those who need it most.