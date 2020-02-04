Cage the Elephant will perform at Harrisburger Riverfront Park on June 18

HARRISBURG – The two-time Grammy award winner Cage the Elephant will perform as part of the Harrisburg University concert series in Harrisburg Riverfront Park this summer, the school said on Tuesday.

The show is set to 8 p.m. on June 18th.

Cage the Elephant won the Grammy Award for the best rock album in 2017 (“Tell Me I’m Pretty”) and 2020 (“Social Cues”) and was nominated in 2015 with “Melophobia” for the best alternative music album.

The brothers Matt and Brad Shultz were deeply inspired by punk music and started to play in high school with fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. The group, who came from Bowling Green, Kentucky and founded the band shortly after their formation, took the courageous step to London to start their career.

Their self-titled debut album caught international attention and catapulted the band into the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts to receive Platinum certification. Cage the Elephant has released four other studio albums: “Thank You”, “Happy Birthday” (2011), “Melophobia” (awarded gold), “Tell Me I’m Pretty” and ” Social cues “.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and are available here.

