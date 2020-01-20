Cairns DVD dealer escapes the final case

A Cairns DVD and CD retailer will be alive another day after the sudden revocation of its post-Christmas plans to close this week.

Sanity at the Smithfield Shopping Center was scheduled to finally close its doors in late January, but the company’s four employees were given an eleventh hour break.

Instead of closing, Sanity will move to another location in Cairns Mall that is yet to be confirmed.

The Sanity music store in Chatswood, Sydney, pictured in 2003. (Sydney Morning Herald / Jon Reid)

Sanity headquarters declined to respond to a comment request.

The national music and entertainment chain is said to have closed yesterday in Green Hills and Maitland near Newcastle, New South Wales.

John Cooper, manager of the Smithfield mall, told nine.com.au that negotiations to keep Sanity open had just been completed.

“Sanity will continue to work at the Smithfield Shopping Center in the near future,” he said.

The store will be relocated to a new location in Smithfield in mid-February.

Explosion from the past: A team member of Sanity browses through the menu of a digital kiosk from 2006, from which buyers could once download over 50,000 CDs. (Jamie Wicks)

Sanity expanded its DVD and CD empire across Australia after opening its first store in 1992.

The rise of streaming television services and pirated copies has hit DVD retailers hard.