CAIT says Facebook trust agreement for JioMart should empower local Kirana stores

latest update: April 24, 2020, 7:04 PM IST

The Confederation of All Indian Traders, an industrial entity representing 60 million traders and 40,000 trade unions, has said that Indian consumers have always supported commercial solutions that benefit the country’s larger interests. “E-commerce is a welcome step, and FDI’s investment should expand the market,” CAIT said in response to a question about CAIT’s use of WhatsApp’s partnership with WhatsApp to digitize millions of Kirana shops in neighboring India. . ”

“Indian consumers acknowledge the tireless efforts of local kirana stores to provide essential resources in the event of a coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent locking. Indian consumers have always supported jobs and solutions that benefit them for greater and longer-term benefits. They work, “said Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT’s secretary general.

JioMart allows millions of local retailers and Kirana traders to list their products on the portal and sell them to customers.

“Jio Mart, Jio Mart’s new digital trading platform and WhatsApp, enables nearly 3 crores of small kirana small shops in India to digitally with Communicate with each customer in your neighborhood. This means that all of you can order and receive daily orders and delivery of goods faster from local shops nearby. At the same time, small cranes can expand and expand their businesses. Create new job opportunities using digital technology. ”

Reliance Jio has expressed its view that not only is it a telecommunications broadcaster, but it is evolving as a finishing digital company to provide extensive services to the mass market in India and India’s largest digital economy actor. In just three years, the company has managed to have nearly 400 million users in total. Through this partnership, both companies plan to launch a business platform, JioMart. He is currently on trial in the selected areas of Maharashtra – Bombay, Tin and Colin. WhatsApp is currently active in small businesses in India. Both Facebook and Geo will work closely together to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kirana stores that can integrate with JioMart using WhatsApp to access their home products and services.

While Reliance already has its own payment plan, JioMoney, WhatsApp Pay approved by the National Payment Company of India provided it is in accordance with localization norms.

“These investments must be made with the letter and spirit of India’s FDI norms. Such initiatives and capital must be used to develop the market and the overall infrastructure in India,” CAIT said on Facebook’s largest FDI in India for the minority share of Jio operating systems. “It should be used only to compete and achieve dominance. The former is developed for the nation and is good because it creates value. However, it is the second case that has affected smaller businesses and India’s main strength in its diverse jobs.”

This agreement gives JioMart enough time to compete effectively with Amazon and Walmart-Flippart in India. However, the two are accused of violating most of the existing FDI norms, which prohibit interference in the pricing of products and services of market players. CAIT has been very critical of Amazon and Walmart-Flippart, accusing them of “predatory behavior” and “deep discounting.”

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and also owns Reliance Jio.