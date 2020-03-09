Caitlyn Jenner approved thousands of pounds to promote philanthropy

Caitlyn Jenner has approved thousands of pounds to promote CUPPA, a fake charity that Dispatches thinks. (Channel 4)

Caitlyn Jenner confessed to thousands of pounds to promote fake love and Instagram history after being set up by Channel 4 Dispatches.

The reality star was one of the celebrities leading the latest Dispatches investigation: “Celebs for Sale: The Great Charity Scandal”.

The Channel 4 program created a false poster called the Cleaning Up Plastic Pollution in Africa (CUPPA) and contacted a prominent group of organizations to determine if any of the candidates would like to work with them.

One of the organizations was the MN2s, which provided CUPPA Jenner’s grant for further funding.

Caitlyn Jenner’s agent said philanthropy could cost up to $ 50,000.

In an email sent to Dispatches on September 16, 2019, MN2S said it costs between £ 7,800 and £ 11,700 ($ 10-15,000) for a single media ticket to Jenner’s account and between $ 35,900 and £ 38,800 ($ 40-45,000) ) for him to appear on the charity ball.

MN2S said the money needed to be paid up front, and that the sponsors would have to provide a five-star hotel with Jenner.

After Dispatches encountered MN2S in his London office, Jenner entered the forest of I ‘A Manwe.

The following negotiations led to an increase in Jenner’s revenue, and the content creators paid MN2S more than £ 19,500 for posting photos and Instagram.

The Dispatches team flew to Malibu to meet Caitlyn Jenner.

Antony Barnett, the film’s producer, went to Jenner’s Malibu home to shoot.

He also admitted in a short video shot on the phone, saying: “I think we need to be good stewards in this world. And the plastic matter is good … We need to be as responsible as citizens in this regard.”

The next day, Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a CUPPA shirt and holding a CUPPA tag on her Instagram, not to mention that it paid off.

A lawyer for Jenner said: “Most people know that sometimes celebrities receive money to pay for charity.

“Apart from this, he has never received any money from charitable work, and he always wants to donate the proceeds raised through photos and photos on his Instagram page to charities.

“He feels he wants to get rid of him from the show because of his television background and also uses him to add visuals.”

A spokesman for MN2S said: “Most of the celebrities that MN2S works for are free money.

“In addition, they are asked on a regular basis to work for one loan – as was the case with your fake CUPPA.

“Then, we can accept a fee that involves not only the individual but the team’s work that makes it possible. This is a well-known local charity.

“People in celebrity charities because they raise their profile and help them often earn more than they pay. The money is often off the sale, as is the case with the famous people we work with at CUPPA.”