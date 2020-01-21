Caitlyn Jenner sees no relationship in her future, although she is connected to Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner is setting the record about her relationship status.

In an interview with the British edition of OK! Magazin, said the reality star, that she swore to stay single and was not looking for a partner – not now, not always.

“To be honest, I won’t see myself in a relationship with anyone in the future. It’s not what I’m looking for,” she told the publication. “I have so many other things in my life. On a scale from one to ten, that’s a one.

“I was married three times. I was on this path,” added Jenner, who married actress Chrystie Jenner in the 1970s, model Linda Thompson in the 1980s, and reality matriarch Kris Jenner in the 1990s was until 2015.

“I am 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I don’t even think about it.”

The revelation comes after much talk that the former Olympian was with the transgender model Sophia Hutchins. Jenner said that while they live together and Hutchins is actually their manager, the two are very close friends.

“I am very happy to have a great friend in Sophia. We have a wonderful life and do everything together. Everyone needs these people in his life,” said Jenner. “She has her life and I have mine. We live here and support each other. It’s a great friendship.”

Last November, when Jenner shot the British version of I’m A Celebrity, Hutchins also gave an insight into their unconventional relationship.

“I would say we are partners in every way, we do business together. I run their careers, we have dogs together, we live together and we are family at the end of the day,” said Hutchins during an interview with the UK program Loose women.

“We have a special relationship and we were lucky enough to find this family relationship. Obviously we have such a large age difference that there is no really romantic sense for this relationship.”

