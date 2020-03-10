‘Cakes for a Cause’ raises more than $8,000 four N. Idaho households impacted by suicide

March 9, 2020 7:23 PM

Courtesy Devin Fleck/Cakes for a Bring about

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Extra than $8,000 has been elevated for four North Idaho people affected by suicide.

Each and every 12 months, Devin Fleck hosts “Cakes for a Result in,” an auction to elevate revenue for family members. Fleck bakes the cakes, together with a number of pals, then auctions them off.

The auction wrapped up on March 8— and this year, it elevated just about $8,500 bucks, plenty of for $2,100 for every single grieving spouse and children.

“It began six several years ago… My son, Cyrus, when they have been in 8th quality, it was literally the eve of their 8th quality graduation, his ideal pal C.J. experimented with, and very fortunately unsuccessfully, to kill himself,” Fleck said. “They convey to you to watch for certain indicators. There ended up no symptoms.”

Fleck claims that all proceeds go to community people who have not too long ago lost a loved a single to suicide. The money is supposed to enable cover funeral prices, counseling, and any other demands the family needs to handle as they grieve. Any cash still left around, she stated, goes to suicide prevention and consciousness packages in nearby educational facilities.

