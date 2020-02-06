Cal Twin Towers office complex obtains new owner

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Adler Realty Investments, Inc. today announced the sale of the Cal Twin Towers office complex located at 4900 California Ave.

The property – which had tenants such as Omni Healthcare, Regus, Progressive Insurance and Principal Life – was sold to local investor Steve Blumer.

Adler acquired the property in 2005 and recently completed a renovation of the building which involved an upgrade of the building’s energy systems, which included a solar installation with covered shelters.

“We are delighted with the success of the investment,” said Michael Adler, President of Adler Realty. “This business is a typical transaction for our business. We acquired an underperforming property, executed our business plan to improve and stabilize the assets, resulting in higher values. ”

17 News reached out to the new owner to see what he planned to do with the building. Blumer has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.