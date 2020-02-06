Caleb Plant discusses Vincent Feigenbutz’s defense of the title

RINGSIDE 06/02/2020

The undefeated super middleweight IBF champion, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant, hosted a media training session in Las Vegas on Wednesday and previewed his defense of the title against mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz, which took place in Bridgestone on Saturday, February 15 Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, in the main event of the FOX PBC Fight Night, which takes place and on FOX Deportes.

A native of Tennessee, Ashland City will make the second defense of his £ 168 title in a homecoming attraction while fighting for the first time as a professional in his home state.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Sweethands Promotion, TGB Promotions and Sauerland Promotions, are now on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

The training participants said this on Wednesday from the City Boxing Gym in Las Vegas:

CALEB PLANT

“I feel great. Camp and sparring were great and my strength and condition are just right. I know everyone says they have gained weight, but when you check my track record, you know that if I give you, it will probably go well say i’m feeling good, we’re just ending the camp with a bang and we’re ready for february 15th.

“Feigenbutz has a good record and many knock-outs. He was an interim champion before, and more than many top candidates can claim that. I know that he will come to take what belongs to me and I know that this is the greatest moment of his life, but he will not get on.

“I have been thinking about getting a world championship title at Bridgestone Arena since I was a child. It is the largest venue in town to be a world champion. At this point in my career it is huge. I will make the best of it.

“We had some really good arguments for this fight. We brought Ronald Ellis, who comes from a great boxing family. We also worked with a couple of guys from Norway who are really strong and keep throwing blows forward. They have for it made sure that I always work in the ring.

“My attack and punch are probably the best I’ve ever had.” My defense and footwork are as good as ever. You saw the best Caleb Plant against Jose Uzcategui so far, and you didn’t see much of it, but I was a better Caleb Plant against Mike Lee. Now I’m going to show an even better version of myself on February 15th.

“I’m boxing super sharp right now. This is probably the toughest fight I’ve ever fought. Even sharper than the fights of Jose Uzcategui or Mike Lee. Everything comes together.

“It is exciting to be in this position. I feel like my career is exactly where I want it to be. I just take one fight after another. We will get this out of the way and then with the next Continue step.

“I pushed this fight and my entire team really wanted it. Now that I have it, I don’t want to focus on it anymore. I focus on the fight and the upcoming task on February 15th. I know that people want to pull me in many different directions, but I concentrate.

“This is a great gym where a lot of great fighters get on and off. There are a lot of ways for me to get really good sparring. It’s an exciting atmosphere here and I’m happy to have my camp here in Las Vegas. “

RICHIE PLANT, Plant’s Father & Co-Trainer

“Camp was fantastic. The work we do for this camp is more than for any other camp. Caleb never missed a beat. There was no hiccups and we worked extra hard.

“We are always looking for ways to improve. We want to develop. We are better now than in the last fight and we were better in the last fight than before. We just want to keep going. If we see a place where if we are lacking, we try to address it and improve.

“I think we have the best team in boxing. We all work together and we all have the same goal. We have different experiences and expertise, so we work well together. It is really a team effort.

“Feigenbutz is a young man who is tall and strong. He has a good reach and a lot of experience with a high knockout ratio. We expect to face a really tough opponent and have prepared accordingly. “