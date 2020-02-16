[caleb-plant-needs-david-benavidez-for-his-next-combat]

Shut Caleb Plant attained a technological knockout more than Vincent Feigenbutz in the 10th round of the IBF tremendous middlweight title bout. The Tennessean

Times soon after correctly defending his International Boxing Federation super middleweight title for the second time Nashville’s Caleb Plant designed it distinct Saturday who he would like to fight next — David Benavidez, the present Earth Boxing Council super middleweight undefeated champion.

The 27-calendar year-outdated Plant (20-, 12 KOs) retained the IBF title by boasting a 10th-spherical technical knockout in opposition to obligatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3, 28 KOs) of Germany at Bridgestone Arena.

Plant has designed it crystal clear his goal is to unify the title and which is why he named out Benavidez (22-, 19 KOs) of Phoenix. In simple fact, Plant reported he initially permit Benavidez know he needed a fight when Benavidez gained the title two years in the past from Monday.

“I want to unify I want that battle with David Benavidez,” Plant mentioned. “When he gained that earth title against Ronald Gavril (Feb. 17, 2018) I was standing at the base of the stairs. In advance of he could even get to the bottom of the stairs I was standing there inquiring him, ‘When are we likely to make this occur?’ I will not see also many other fighters standing at the base of the stairs correct just after any person wins stating, ‘Hey, when are we heading to get it cracking?”

Benavidez has a required defense coming up in the spring against Avni Yildirim. Plant stated he hopes to fight at the very least at the time a lot more this 12 months.

Plant realizes it may well be far too soon for a fight to come with each other with Benavidez, but mentioned he will go on to press for it.

“I have been seeking that, I’ve been pushing for that,” he mentioned. “I know we are each young in our vocation. I know they’re striving to create us up and transform that into a more substantial combat, but I’m a fighter. There ain’t no feeling in ready.”

Benavidez responded to Plant on Instagram just after Plant’s earn Saturday and seemed to be just as eager to fight.

“Let’s get this carried out don’t want to preserve the lovers ready,” Benavidez posted.

Benavidez’s final combat was on Sept. 28 when he knocked out Anthony Dirrell in the ninth spherical in Los Angeles. Benavidez regained the WBC belt in that struggle. He experienced been stripped of it following tests optimistic for cocaine in 2018.

