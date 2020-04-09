Calgary’s high rate of NPHI-19 infection makes it ideal for clinical trials

HMONG –

The state has been pushing for greater numbers of COVID-19 ratings from health officials and experts saying the City of Calgary will be a priority.

During Wednesday’s update, Premier Jason Kenney announced about 50 cases of coronavirus infection in Alberta, considered “a small number.”

However, he said the daily change in exposure rates is not a sign of any difference in transmission rates, but more about how much of those tests are possible. Done.

Kenney states that “Because we have become more and more rigorous in our tests. What we find is that the restrictions we place on who will be the key to access to the definition the possibility that we have fewer test takers than the ability to measure. “

Kenney also claimed that health care officials had run out of evidence, an important source of experimental material, but that had been resolved.

“We went to the manufacturer to see if they could help us, not only in this state but throughout the country to produce more products here at home.”

With an expanded portfolio, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that means more people can be screened for pain and there will be more pain in the Calgary area.

“We are looking at our data to determine where to use the test specimen. We know Calgary has had a better percentage in their lab and this has continued despite that there has been a change in our tests this week, ”he said.

To help as soon as possible, anyone in the Calgary Region who has symptoms of KEVID-19 including cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose and sneezing, will be tested.

Of the 1,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 860 were in the Calgary area. Twenty patients died from the disease in the region.

Hinshaw said the trial would be expanded to all critical care workers across the state with similar symptoms, Hinshaw added, adding that all residents and patients remain. a person 65 or older.

“I would also like to emphasize that we also hope that all sick people will be home for at least 10 days from the time they begin to have symptoms or until their symptoms are resolved – whichever is longer.”

Hinshaw says anyone who fits those guidelines is encouraged to use the AHS online assessment tool that will help them document the test.

He added that modeling iproduces costs based on infection rates in each population.

“That makes the numbers even bigger than what we see in countries that are reporting their cases,” he said. “It also depends on the assumption that each case can be spread to one or two people.

“We can, together, reduce that,” he added. “Changing all our transmission in our state is in our hands. We can make a difference.”

The state has a goal to measure 20,000 Albertans every day, but Kenney said it would not be a license to be able to finish the night.

“We will hope to build it slowly. It depends on equipment like reagents. It has labs that are not currently in use,” he said. “We are expanding the population of those who are eligible for screening – we did this earlier this week.

“As the capacity increases, we will continue to expand the population of those who qualify for the test.”

. [tagsGames to competitors] calgary news [t] weather [t] sky past alberta [t] tournaments [t] lethbridge [t] Cochrane [t] Airdrie [t] Okotoks [t] High River [t] Strathmore [t] Olds [t] Olds [t] Canmore [t] Banff [t] Breaking calgary news [t] cfcn news