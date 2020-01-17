California Avalanche Kills 1

January 17 (UPI) – An avalanche in a ski resort near Tahoe City, California left one person dead and another injured on Friday.

The avalanche took place around 10:15 a.m. near the subway exit in the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski area. It was in an advanced ski area.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a search and rescue operation confirmed one death and second victim with “serious injuries”. The injured skier was taken to a hospital.

The officers ended their search around 11:45 a.m.

The department said the officials treat the avalanche as an “isolated case” and only close the resort’s subway runway.

The resort said the cause of the avalanche had been investigated.

“The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all first responders, expresses its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased. We work closely with the families of all concerned to ensure their continued care,” said the resort said in a statement.