California begins voting as LA County rolls out new voting system

NORWALK, California (KABC) – Although much of the national political attention is on the results of the Iowa caucus, ballots are also cast in California before the state primary next month.

Polls are open for the California presidential primary as Los Angeles County rolls out its new voting system.

Monday was the first day voters can vote at the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office in Norwalk.

“I knew I would be out of town and it was probably one of the most important elections of my life,” said Duane Clark, a resident of West L.A., who was at the Norwalk office on Monday. “I think it is really important to make voting available to as many people as possible.”

This is the main idea behind the extended vote of the registrar and the new voting centers, which will open on February 22, 11 days before the primary on March 3.

You can find all the locations on lavote.net, which allows you to vote when and where you want.

The other big change is the way you vote. The county uses a new high-tech electronic voting system. But these traditional ballots were all mailed out on Monday.

The registrar’s office is preparing for a busy month of voting, which they say could lead to huge voter turnout.

Dean Logan, LA County Registrar / Clerk, said it was possible that the county could see voter turnout of more than 70% due to factors such as the number of delegates and voters from California, and the interest in the Democratic nomination.

