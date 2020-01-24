California bill would force utilities to pay certain blackout costs – KGET 17

by: ADAM BEAM, Associated Press

FILE – In this photo from November 9, 2018, smoke spreads around power lines as the campfire burns in Big Bend, California.Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the world’s largest utility electricity, filed for bankruptcy last year after facing around $ 50 billion in equipment damage from several wildfires in northern California, including a fire in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed around 19,000 buildings. (AP photo / Noah Berger, file)

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – Californians left in the dark by power companies who cut their power to prevent wildfires could be paid for things like lost wages or food spoiled under a bill that was presented to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

In the state of catastrophic fires caused by high winds that cut power lines, large investor-owned utilities aggressively cut power to millions of customers before wind storms hit.

Utility companies cite public safety for practice, but also do so to protect their bottom line. Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the nation’s largest utility, filed for bankruptcy last year after facing around $ 50 billion in damage from several Northern California wildfires related to his equipment. including a fire in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed 19,000 buildings.

PG&E cut power to more than 2 million customers in October. Power outages have caused major disruption across the region, closing schools and businesses and making it more difficult for people who depend on medical devices powered by electricity.

State senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, said the issue of liability provided a financial incentive for electric companies to avoid major outages covering more people for longer periods of time. Wiener said he had designed his bill to encourage utility companies to have smaller and more targeted blackouts.

The bill would require investor-owned utilities to reimburse customers and local governments for certain costs associated with power outages. Electricity shareholders – not customers – should put money into a fund to reimburse customers within two weeks of a power outage. It would also prohibit utilities from raising tariffs to cover losses resulting from a blackout.

The California Public Utilities Commission would oversee the fund and decide on its size. The measure would also allow the commission to amend power companies up to $ 250,000 per hour for every 50,000 customers affected by a power outage if regulators find that the utility “has not acted.” in a reasonable and prudent way. “

If the sanctions had been in effect last fall, PG&E could have faced fines of more than $ 1 billion, according to a legislative analysis of the proposal.

“This is to encourage utilities to use planned outages as a scalpel and not as a hammer,” said Wiener.

Others fear that the bill will encourage electrical companies to be overly cautious about blackouts, increasing the risk of fatal fires.

“I believe this provides perverse incentives that could hurt people,” said Senator Bill Dodd, a Democrat from Napa.

The bill was passed by the Senate Supply Committee on Thursday, paving the way for a vote in the Senate next week. The bill must be passed by the Senate before January 31 for a chance to become law this year.

In a letter to committee members on Wednesday, PG&E chief government relations officer DaVina Flemings said the company was proactively cutting the power “for one reason and to keep customers and communities safe.”

However, Flemings said the bill “would put customers and communities in a very dangerous position by penalizing public services for deploying a public safety power outage.”

Wiener said the bill would not ban planned power cuts, saying “they can save lives and property.”

“These costs are real,” said Wiener. “For many people, if you lose the contents of your refrigerator, it’s your food for the month.”