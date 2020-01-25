California challenges threat of loss of funds on abortion coverage – KGET 17

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) –

Democratic leaders in California challenged Friday after the Trump administration threatened to cut federal healthcare funding to the country’s most populous state due to its demand that insurance plans cover abortions.

The administration’s announcement came hours before President Donald Trump became the first president to speak in person to participants in the Anti-Abortion Walk for Life, telling protesters gathered in the nation’s capital that ” unborn children have never had such a strong advocate in the White House. “

He spoke after the Federal Department of Health and Human Services issued a “notice of violation”, giving California 30 days to comply with federal law known as Weldon. This law prohibits federal funding of health care to states or entities that “discriminate” against a health care organization on the grounds that it “does not provide, pay, cover, or refer to abortions.” “.

HHS Civil Rights Office chief Roger Severino said California is violating this restriction by requiring insurance plans to cover abortions. According to Severino, 28,000 Californians had abortion-free plans before state requirements and have now lost that option.

Severino said in a statement that California “must stop forcing people of good will to subsidize the taking of human life”.

Trump then used his speech to attack the Democrats as embracing “radical and extreme positions” on abortion, and Democratic leaders responded in kind.

Governor Gavin Newsom said that by cutting state health funding, Trump would take tens of billions of dollars from children, the elderly, the poor and the sick.

“And yet, your name is” pro-life “@realDonaldTrump?”, Newsom tweeted. “You make me sick.”

However, Severino did not specify which of the many flows of federal health funds amounting to tens of billions of dollars could be in danger for California. This could include money for community health centers, Medicaid health insurance for low-income people, and basic public health activities such as educating parents about vaccines.

“Our goal is to seek compliance, and we will give them 30 days, so we don’t have to cross this bridge,” said Severino. Other states may also face federal action.

Newsom said a federal notice four years ago confirmed California’s compliance with the Weldon amendment. He promised that California “would not back down” as the Trump administration tried to “raise its base to score cheap political points”.

Religious conservatives are a central part of Trump’s political coalition, and his administration has done everything possible to meet their demands. He also had a quarrel with Democratic leaders in California, accusing them of not doing enough to tackle the state’s homeless crisis and of not properly managing forest land to mitigate the threat of fire of catastrophic forest. California in turn continued its administration almost 70 times, about half of it for environmental problems.

California attorney general Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, was also provocative, saying in a statement that “nothing changes.”

“Women’s health should never be seen as bait for the sake of politics,” said Becerra, accusing Trump of “using official government levers to advance his political agenda.”

Becerra noted that the state had obtained a court injunction a year ago against a rule that would have ended the contraceptive coverage requirement of the Affordable Care Act. He also announced Friday that he has asked a federal court to rule on California’s ongoing challenge to a Title X rule which he says would harm the country’s only federal family planning program.

This is the second time in a year that the Trump administration has cited California for violating the Weldon Amendment. The federal government closed the previous complaint on the grounds that a decision by the United States Supreme Court had already terminated a California law to force anti-abortion pregnancy centers to provide information on abortion.

The latest violation was based on complaints from an order of nuns – the Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit – and the Skyline Wesleyan Church near San Diego.

The nuns lost a lawsuit challenging the state’s requirement for abortion coverage and were forced to obtain insurance coverage that included abortions.

“All they’re looking for is just respect for their conscience rights,” said their lawyer, Steve Greene. “They have been deprived of their right to coverage which excludes this type of procedure.”

Skyline Wesleyan, the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates that brought the first lawsuit against the pregnancy center, as well as the California ProLife Council and the Right to Life Federation did not respond to requests for comment.

State Senate chief Toni Atkins and Senator Connie Leyva, who heads the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, the two Democrats, promised that California would not “back down”. Atkins called the timing of the announcement “too convenient … as political pressure intensifies” and the impeachment trial is underway. “

MP Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, who chairs a committee on women’s reproductive health, noted that what she called an “attack on women’s reproductive health care” occurred just after the anniversary of the decision on abortion rights Roe vs. Wade. She was one of the Democratic State lawmakers who this week supported Planned Parenthood’s proposals to end co-payments and deductibles for abortions and increase safety in abortion clinics, among others. Goals.

Alonso-Zaldivar reported in Washington, D.C.