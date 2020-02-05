California could suspend student fitness tests due to bullying – KGET 17

by: CUNEYT DIL, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 3:29 PM PST / Updated: Feb 4, 2020 / 05:59 PM PST

FILE – In this file photo from December 11, 2012, students are in their positions during a yoga class at Capri Elementary School in Encinitas, California. the current test for children in the fifth, seventh and ninth years may be changed or a new assessment must be made. (AP photo / Gregory Bull, file)

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – California governor Gavin Newsom wants to suspend physical education testing for students for three years due to concerns about bullying and the discriminatory test for students with disabilities and non-binary students. This decision also comes after the results of the annual tests show that an increasing percentage of students do not perform well.

HD. Palmer, a spokesperson for the finance ministry, said the state had received complaints that the measure of the body mass index test being examined discriminated against non-binary students. A measure calculated from weight and height, BMI screenings require students to select “male” or “female,” he said.

Annual fitness test reports since the 2014-2015 school year show a steady decline in the proportion of students achieving healthy results, according to an Associated Press review. Student scores have dropped particularly in the fitness test category which measures “aerobic capacity” – which can be tested over a mile run or by other methods. Other categories also test flexibility and exercises like push-ups.

Over the past five years, the percentage of fifth graders performing well in the aerobic category has decreased by 3.3 percentage points. In the seventh and ninth grades, the declines are 4.4 percentage points and 3.8 percentage points, respectively. At the same time, the percentage of pupils identified as “needing improvement” and presenting a “health risk” increased: by 3.3 percentage points among pupils in the fifth year, 4.4 for pupils in the seventh and 3, 8 in the ninth graders.

The Ministry of Education did not immediately comment on these results.

While the proposed fitness test program is on hold, the state will consider whether the current test should be changed or redesigned, Palmer said. Initiated in 1998, school tests may include a mile run, push-ups and other measures.

Physical education courses would however remain a prerequisite for obtaining the diploma.

The proposal, first reported by Politico, has been included in Newsom’s education budget bill for next year.

School districts across the country use such tests, and exercise can educate growing children about potential health problems, experts say. But the results of BMI tests and measurements should not be used to diagnose health risks, according to the Society of Health and Physical Educators.

“The issue of BMI screening plays a role in issues of body shame and bullying,” Palmer also wrote in an email.

Bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had several school fitness initiatives during his tenure. He said through a spokesperson that physical education classes should be the top priority.

“Whether the state uses fitness tests or not, Governor Schwarzenegger believes that the most important thing is that our students have access to daily physical education classes to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle”, a said Daniel Ketchell, spokesperson for Schwarzenegger.

Ketchell agreed that the BMI screenings are defective. He said, for example, that the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Schwarzenegger was officially classified as obese when he won Mr. Olympia’s bodybuilder title in 1974.