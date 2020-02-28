california-dental-surgeon-arrested-for-human-trafficking,-offering-to-acquire-young-children-for-$30,000

OAKLAND, Calif. — In the East Bay, an Oakland dental surgeon is less than arrest, accused of human trafficking and sexual intercourse crimes in opposition to children.

Court docket documents submitted in Contra Costa County show Cassidy Lavorini-Doyle faces 7 felony counts, like tried kidnapping.

In accordance to our media companion the Bay Space News Group, Doyle presented to buy two youthful girls for $30,000.

The state Lawyer General’s workplace has moved to revoke Doyle’s dental license, expressing the allegations gave state prosecutors “grave worries” about him interacting with kids.