California Doctors selling drugs that accept ‘Miracle Cure’ For COVID-19, filed

In Carmel Valley, California, a doctor was charged Friday with fraud after he allegedly sold drugs that he described as a “cure” for a novel coronavirus.

The man, named Dr. Jennings Ryan Staley, 44 – licensed physician and health director of the Skinny Beach MedSpa based in Carmel Valley in San Diego, which provides services such as botox, oral delivery hair, and the removal of fat, was falsely accused of selling what he described to his patients as being 100% “cure” for coronavirus e provides the person with the drug the protection of the disease within a period of six weeks.

After the death of COVID-19, the medspa published an ad on Facebook saying it had started services for coronavirus patients.

“COVID-19 News Services & Newly Available Services – COVID-19 telemedicine consulting, testing, and maintenance at home,” the publication reported.

Omer Meisel, special tax officer in charge of the FBI’s San Diego school district, said, “The sale of medical care, especially for medical professionals, is well known by the FBI. “

The FBI team began investigating Staley after receiving instructions from the public. According to a statement released by the law firm of South California US, the medspa in one of the sales emails they sent provided the “COVID-19 maintenance drugs,” described “concierge drug discovery” sold for $ 3,995 in the market. of four, which contains hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, as well as anti-depressant activities that help prevent panic and if necessary help sleep.

The FBI responded to an undercover scam announcing the announcer stating he needed more than enough medicine to keep his family of six from preventing the disease.

Staley fell into the trap after several days of talking with the officer.

“It’s horrible. Nothing has happened before, except for hepatitis C, in the history of prescribing that a medical condition is a factor in a person’s illness.” noon today, and if I start your download of hydroxychloroquine, you are getting 99% better tomorrow afternoon, “he added.

Staley described the drug as giving her a “miraculous cure” and a “miraculous cure” to keep COVID-19 “100%,” it said.

A week later, Staley was interviewed by the FBI. When everyone asked him if medspa suggested a 100% cure for COVID-19, he refused to say, “No, that’s ridiculous. Comments like this. “He told reporters that the drug he was giving was” inconsistent “with COVID-19.

“We do not allow COVID-19 fraud to try to make money and to take away the fear of misleading, stealing, or harming others,” said Justice Robert S Brewer Jr. they represent themselves in the place of government leaders. “

Staley is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

