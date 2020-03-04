california-election-outcomes:-this-is-a-reside-county-by-county-seem-at-how-californians-are-voting

SAN FRANCISCO — As outcomes from Tuesday’s most important election in California commence to pour in, here’s a search at how Californians are voting county-by-county.

Polls in California close at 8 p.m.

Prior to the polls shut in California, Joe Biden was projected to win Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic primaries centered on assessment of the exit poll. As for Senator Bernie Sanders, ABC Information declared him as the projected winner in his property state of Vermont.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has won the American Samoan caucus.

Also, Maine seems to be a two-human being race amongst Biden and Bernie Sanders although Massachusetts is seeking like a 3-human being race amongst Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, North Carolina and Maine Republican primaries. He is also projected to gain the Republican major in Minnesota, where he ran unopposed.

This story is creating and will be updated as extra effects come in.