California finds scattered rain, snow from the spring storm

Snow and rain fall today over California as spring delivers the kind of weather that was missing most of the winter.

Chain controls were in effect for many vehicles in Sierra Nevada, where weekend snow caused traffic disruption and avalanche threats.

Winter storm warnings are expected to remain in effect until late afternoon for much of the Sierra, which normally stores about one-third of California’s water supply as snowpack but is well below the April average as drought rises and normal drought encompasses two. thirds of the state. .

After bringing “beneficial rainfall” to the San Francisco Bay region on Sunday, the storm moved into eastern and southern California early today.

Numerous injections were reported in the Los Angeles area, and there were widespread reports of flooding roads and rocky canyon roads.

In the southeast, a warning was issued for evacuation near a burning fire for 2018 in Riverside County due to the potential for heavy rainfall. A warning is one level below an evacuation order, but people who need time to leave or have pets and pets are encouraged to leave right away.

Significant snowfall was expected above the Southern California mountains, as much as 2 feet above 6,000 feet.