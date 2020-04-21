California Governor Gavin Newsom launches Volunteer Program targeting Millennial

Play video content

Governor of California Gavin Newsom there’s a big new idea he’s launching … and this could be the beginning of a new revolution in the New Deal in America.

Guv has reached out to “TMZ Live” to announce its latest initiative – Californiaiansforall.ca.gov. The idea is pretty simple … go to the website and you have a staff member to help you figure out how you can best volunteer your time to help people.

They can deliver food or medicine to an elderly person’s center, or help feed the homeless. There are a thousand ways to help, and the program equals people’s talent with the needs of those living side by side.

You know, when you look at people who like it Jeff Bezos contribute $ 10 billion or Oprah burglary $ 10 million, many people can’t even make such distinctions, so why bother?

Fortunately, Governor Newsom has an answer to “why worry?” People – especially young people – have the strength and the incredible talent to help others. Come to think of it … with all the changes in our economy, what if it became like the New Deal and we started doing volunteer work in a profession? Therefore, people who volunteer can make a living and help others live well in the process.

And, one more thing. Crises like coronavirus pandemics have created heroes, and Newsom is among them. He is a consistent, loyal leader who has gained national attention through crisis management, and this latest step is simply the best initiative of the Governor.